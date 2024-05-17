CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $32,929.12 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Nikzad sold 4,923 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,562.99.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 70,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,831. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

