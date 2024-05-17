NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) EVP Paul A. Evangelista Acquires 1,000 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $15,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,946.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 206,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

