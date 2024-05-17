Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. Docebo has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Docebo by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

