Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Dylan Allread Sells 9,022 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,585.35.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 67,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wag! Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PET shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

