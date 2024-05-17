Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.85 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 2,260,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,455,741. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

