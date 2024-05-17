Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Michael Cho Sells 1,657 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $319.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $325.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

