BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 2,893 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,893 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,274.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Joshua Horowitz bought 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $112,487.13.

BK Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

