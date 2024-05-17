Piper Sandler Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $170.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

PSX traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $146.35. 691,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

