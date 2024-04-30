Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

