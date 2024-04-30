Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $670,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

