Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 341.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,389,000.

DFIV opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

