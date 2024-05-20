Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.67% of Micron Technology worth $631,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,106,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,655,986. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

