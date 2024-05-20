Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,511,019 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of AstraZeneca worth $660,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. 3,278,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,937. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

