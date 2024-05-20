Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

VB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.78. 337,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,146. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $211.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

