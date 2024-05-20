22,147 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 3,910,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.