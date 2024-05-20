Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,534,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after buying an additional 178,429 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.53. 28,260,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,569,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

