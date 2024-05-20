Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $640.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,646. The company has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $644.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.