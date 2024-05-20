Keystone Financial Group Acquires 4,574 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 147,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,260. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

