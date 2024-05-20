Akre Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 8.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $968,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $16.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $995.33. The stock had a trading volume of 397,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,265. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,080.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

