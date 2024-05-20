Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $211.27. 1,241,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,340. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

