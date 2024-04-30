Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 13,865 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

