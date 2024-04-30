Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $737,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

