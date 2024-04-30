Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 2,934 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:QJUN opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.