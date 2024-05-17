ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Karen Lynne Martin Buys 25,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Karen Lynne Martin bought 100 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,619.00.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 169,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1710646 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

