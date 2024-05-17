Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.5% Following Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.35. 8,339,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,665,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $518.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

