PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

PG&E has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 5,582,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

