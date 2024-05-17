MOG Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, MOG Coin has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOG Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $290.63 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000064 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $16,268,931.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

