Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 815.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 119,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 166,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

