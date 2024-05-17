ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $922.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,979. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $364.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $940.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $834.64.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

