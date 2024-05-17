Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $271.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,623. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.27.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

