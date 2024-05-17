Aion (AION) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $3.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00084862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000066 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

