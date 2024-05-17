The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lowered by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

