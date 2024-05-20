Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $38.06. 1,183,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,268. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

