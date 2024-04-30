IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1,046.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.