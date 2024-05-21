Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

