Matson (NYSE:MATX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE MATX opened at $115.21 on Friday. Matson has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Matson by 317.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

