Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $217.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.