Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $95.01.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.