Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $140.05 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $140.05 million and $72.65 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 46% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,005,245,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,005,245,741.1721011 with 423,487,335.7603706 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.0627835 USD and is down -11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $63,976,185.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.