Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $248.94. 377,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,752. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

