Keystone Financial Group Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $353.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.