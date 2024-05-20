Keystone Financial Group Sells 69,370 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,370 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.30% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDC. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,590. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,204.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,799.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

