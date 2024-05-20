AWM Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.34. 2,682,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,715. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

