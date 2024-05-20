Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $125,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.13. 5,730,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

