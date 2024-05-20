Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,217 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.22. 2,028,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,985. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

