Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 6,470 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

