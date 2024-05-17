Guardian Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,499 shares of company stock valued at $184,795,784 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.22. The stock had a trading volume of 897,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,810. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

