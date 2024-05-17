Apexium Financial LP Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4,664.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.12. 4,296,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

