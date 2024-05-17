Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 7,243,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,838. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

