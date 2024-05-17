Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 7,243,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,838. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.