8common Limited (ASX:8CO) Insider Adrian Bunter Buys 400,000 Shares

8common Limited (ASX:8CO – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Bunter purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,400.00 ($8,211.92).
8common Limited develops and distributes software solutions in Australia, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers Expense8, a travel and expense management solution that allows employees book and reconcile travel expenses; Perform8, a suit of online surveying solution for action planning the business; and CardHero, a funds distribution solution.
